The full list of winners: Animago awards and conference 2017

This year’s Animago awards were handed out last night in a total of eleven categories. Roughly 1,000 digital artists from 58 countries submitted projects for consideration as a part of this international competition focusing on the amazing work being done by artists working in 3D animation, stills, visual effects, design and visualisation.

The awards ceremony marked the highlight of the two-day Animago award and conference held at Munich’s Gasteig Centre. The event was sponsored by the Bavarian State Ministry for Economics and Media, Energy and Technology and the city of Munich’s Team of Excellence for the cultural and creative industries.

Here are the winners:

Best Character: Poilus

Guillaume Auberval, Léa Dozoul, Simon Gomez, Timothé Hek, Hugo Lagrange, Antoine Laroye and David Lashcari, Isart Digital (France)

Best Visual Effects: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rodeo FX (Canada)

Best Adverstising Production: Canal Kitchen

Unit Image (France)

Best Short Film : Afterwork

Matte CG, Uson Studio, Apus Estudios, (Ecuador, Peru and Spain)

Best Game Cinematic: Beyond Good and Evil 2

Cinematic Trailer Unit Image (France)

Best Still: Her Eventual Hesitation

Marek Denko (Czech Republic)

Best Motion Design: Dust My Shoulders Off

Grass Jelly Studio (Taiwan)

Jury’s Prize: In a Heartbeat

Beth David and Esteban Bravo, Ringling College of Art and Design (United States)

Best Young Production: Less Than Human

Steffen Bang Lindholm, Anna Eckhoff Ohrt Nissen, Ditte Marie Ludvigsen, Lasse Steinbeck, Matilde Søltoft, Morten Vestbjerg Bøgelund Lassen, Julie Rebecca Billeskov Astrup, Ida Marie Søndergaard, The Animation Workshop (Denmark)

Best Visualisation: Huawei Watch

Glassworks London (Great Britain)

Best Architecture Visualisation: Maisons Oxygène

Villa 3D Animation Valentinstudio (France)