‘The Fox Badger Family’ set to go on a global tour

Mediatoon Distribution has sold its joyful preschool series The Fox Badger Family, commissioned by France Televisions, to over 25 new broadcasters. The 52 x 12’ show, commissioned by France 5, is ranked in the top 20 in France and has already seen huge success on Kika in Germany where it has won 63.7 per cent of the audience for preschoolers aged three to five.

The free TV channels that have snagged the show include TV Brazil, CCTV-14 (China), Télé-Quebec (Canada), RAI Yoyo (Italy), SVT (Sweden), RTBF/Ouf Tivi (Belgium), RTS (Switzerland), TVP-ABC (Poland), NRK Super (Norway), YLE (Finland) and RSI (Switzerland). The last three picked up both the free TV and VOD rights.

The Fox Badger Family is based on the hugely successful award-winning comic book of the same name, published by Dargaud and written by Brigitte Luciani and illustrated by Eve Tharlet. It follows Dad Edmund, and his two twin boys Woodsy and Scoutbadger and their baby sister Berry merging families with fox Margaret and her daughter.