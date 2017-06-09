The CW releases premiere dates for its Fall line-up of comic book based shows

The CW Network, home to multiple DC Comics properties, has announced its Fall 2017 premiere dates for its entire line-up of shows, debuting on 9 October.

Supergirl will be the first DC CW show to be back, as it premieres on Monday, 9 October at 8 pm. The Flash races back the next day for its fourth season Tuesday, 10 October at 8 pm. Legends of Tomorrow will move to Tuesdays, airing just after The Flash at 9 pm.

The Archie Comics-inspired Riverdale returns on its new night Wednesday, 11 October at 8 pm.

Thursday will round out the week with two of the network’s biggest programs. Supernatural will return on 12 October at 8 pm. And as Stephen Amell let his Twitter followers know, Arrow will return on the same date at 9 pm with season six.