The Breaking Bad movie trailer released

The story of Walter White had ended with AMC’s critically-acclaimed series Breaking Bad but for more from that world is going to cruise in on Netflix.

Netflix released the first trailer for El Camino on YouTube Sunday. The video shows Skinny Pete being interrogated at a police station, talking about Jesse Pinkman. To officers, he says he doesn’t know where Pinkman is, but even if he did, wouldn’t tell them where he is.

Fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) runs from his captors, the law and his past. And since that posting, a trailer for the upcoming movie has been released, and it features a character talking about Aaron Paul’s character Jesse. You can check out the trailer and poster below.