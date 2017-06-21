‘The Book of Life’ director joins Spark Animation 2017 as Conference Chair

Spark Computer Graphics Society (Spark CG) has announced Jorge R. Gutierrez as the Spark Animation 2017 Conference Chair. Visionary Mexican animator, character designer, painter, writer and director, Gutierrez, will be bringing his work and experience from south of the border to the Great White North to curate and host Western Canada’s largest animation event. Spark believes that Gutierrez’s exuberance and love for animation will make the conference a memorable experience.

2017 is proving to be the year of big announcements for Gutierrez. This past week, while at the Annecy Festival showcasing his immersive VR animated short, Son of Jaguar for Google Spotlight Stories, Reel FX announced that Gutierrez will direct the sequel to The Book of Life. Gutierrez also showcased the WIP on Kung Fu Space Punch, the funny mash-up of 90s Kung Fu films, Spaghetti Westerns of the 60s, and the epic space adventures of the 70s, 80s and today.

The animated adventure comedy The Book of Life (2014) was based on an original idea by Gutierrez and also directed by him. The story follows a bullfighter who on the Day of the Dead embarks on an afterlife adventure to fulfill the expectations of his family and friends. It features voices of the likes of Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Channing Tatum (Step Up).

This year’s two-day Spark Animation 2017 conference is taking place under the sails of Vancouver’s Convention Centre. The conference will show off the whole scope of the animated film medium from around the world. As a core visual language in our digital age, animation is not only changing the way we see cinema, but is growing into a multi-faceted medium with diverse target groups. The conference brings together the world’s most talented artists, directors and studio executives to Vancouver to examine the range of animation, share their priceless experiences and inspire the animation community. The two-day conference will feature:

Discussions on animation in all its applications.

Panels and presentations from the world’s most creative animators and directors.

Cutting-edge exposure and insight about the global art and business of animation.

Networking: build long-lasting relationships with a growing community of local and international attendees.

In its ninth year, Spark Animation 2017 runs from 26 to 29 October, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. The event includes a film festival, conference, business symposium, career fair and exhibition, and a new art expo.