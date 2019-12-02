‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress, Kaley Cuoco to voice Harley Quinn

Kaley Cuoco who delighted audience with her role in The Big Bang Theory, will now be voicing the titular character in the animated Harley Quinn series. The series follows Harley attempting to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City, after realising that she deserves better than The Joker (Alan Tudyk).

Cuoco also serves as an executive producer on the DC Universe series through her Yes, Norman production banner, and is pretty excited to see the project coming to life. She talked about the challenges of the role in a recent interview, and mentioned the unique challenges she faced stepping into the world of voice acting.

The cast of Harley Quinn also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Commissioner Gordon, Ron Funches (Powerless) as King Shark, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries) as The Riddler, Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as the Queen of Fables, and Jacob Tremblay (Room, Good Boys) as Damian Wayne/Robin.

Harley Quinn airs on DC Universe every Friday.