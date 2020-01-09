The Anima Festival, Brussels reveals its inaugural film

Anima, the Brussels International Animation Film Festival, is all set to take place from 21 February to 1 March 2020 at Flagey and Cinéma Palace. The festival will be kicking off with the magnificent feature Marona’s Fantastic Tale by Anca Damian.

This poetic and touching film, the sixth feature by Anca Damian, following on from Crulic – the Path to Beyond and The Magic Mountain, is a true modern-day fairytale about the big and small things in life.

The story follows Morona, a little mixed-bred stray who has already had a few homes in her lifetime. After an accident, she looks back over the adventures and happy times shared with her various owners. Audience gets to see the world through the eyes of a little dog gives us a real lesson in happiness and reminds us to live in the present and make the most of simple things.

Belgian illustrator, Brecht Evens, designed the characters, while visual artists Gina Thorstensen and Sarah Mazzetti looked after the gleaming backgrounds. The film will simultaneously open the Anima Festival in Brussels and the J.E.F festival in Antwerp.