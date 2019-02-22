‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ teaser trailer launched; introduces a purple bird named Zeta

Sony Pictures Animation and Rovio Animation have revealed the teaser trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2. It introduces us to a purple bird named Zeta whose frustrating life on an icy island has left her with zero chill.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 takes up from where its previous film left, with all the birds and pigs still going at it. The synopsis goes : A hilarious all-star cast of new and returning talent are brought together as the flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their beef to the next level.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 has a humongous voice cast that includes- Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj, and Brooklynn Prince.

Directed by Thurop Van Orman (Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack creator) and screenplay by Peter Ackerman (Ice Age, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs), this CG sequel is produced by John Cohen. The Angry Birds Movie 2 slings in U.S. theaters on 16 August.