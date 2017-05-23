‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ to attack the screens in September 2019

Columbia Pictures and Rovio Entertainment will launch ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ on 20 September, 2019, a date coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the original Angry Birds game.

Following the success of The Angry Birds Movie, which slingshot to US $349.8 million in worldwide box office and launched a global movie brand, Columbia Pictures in association with Rovio Entertainment are once again joining forces on the next high-velocity adventure as the flightless birds and scheming green piggies as they take their beef to the next level. Sony Pictures will distribute the sequel.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up again with Sony Pictures after the fantastic co-operation in the first movie and I can’t wait to experience the new journey in the upcoming film,” commented Rovio Entertainment, CEO, Kati Levoranta. “Rovio is continuing to focus on creating exciting new stories and experiences around our games and we’re eager to take fans back into the vibrant Angry Birds world on the big screen.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will be directed by Disney and Sony Pictures Animation veteran Thurop Van Orman (The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, Adventure Time) and co-directed by John Rice (King of the Hill, Rick and Morty), who served as lead storyboard artist on The Angry Birds Movie and directed the popular Angry Birds Hatchlings shorts. The film will be produced by John Cohen (Despicable Me, The Angry Birds Movie) while Peter Ackerman who has worked on FX’s The Americans and Ice Age will write the screenplay.

Sony Pictures Imageworks will once again be handling the animation in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation. Also returning from The Angry Birds Movie will be production designer Pete Oswald and character art director Francesca Natale.

“The Angry Birds Movie took the world by storm last year, creating a whole new legion of fans worldwide,” said Columbia Pictures, president, Sanford Panitch. “We had an incredible experience working with our friends and creative partners at Rovio, and now we – including our team at Sony Pictures Imageworks – are ready to launch into this next adventure.”