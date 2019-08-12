‘The Addams Family’ trailer brings the spookiness alive

The gothic Addams family are back to unload terrors upon New Jersey in the first trailer for the cartooned remake of the classic horror series.

The new footage opens with Morticia Addams (voiced by Charlize Theron) having fun in the morning before waking her children, Pugsley Addams (Finn Wolfhard) and Wednesday Addams (Chloë Grace Moretz). The family still manages to tickle in their macabre shenanigans, staying true to their theme.The clip features the clan as they adapt to life into a home in 21st century New Jersey. “Let’s show them what it means to be an Addams,” says Gomez

The Addams Family lives are turned upside down when they realize the town next door is suddenly full of uptight suburbanites led by an over-the-top TV host who is trying to build the perfect world- her way! – and who will stop at nothing to get rid of a freaky family like the Addams. If that’s not bad enough, Wednesday has to go to public school for the first time, and Pugsley has to prepare for a big performance that the extended Addams family from across the globe will be coming to judge. What could possibly go wrong?.

The Addams Family is written by Matt Lieberman and co-directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. The movie is slated for release on 11 October 2019