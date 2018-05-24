‘The Terror’ fame Adam Nagaitis cast in ‘Chernobyl’, HBO and SKY’s first partnership production

Adam Nagaitis, who garnered raging reviews for his appearance in AMC’s The Terror has landed a role in five-part mini-series Chernobyl.

Chernobyl is a mini-series magnifying the true story of the backdrop of the nuclear plant disaster that occurred in Ukraine in April 1986. It reveals how and why it happened and tells the stories of those impacted.

The mini-series is written by Craig Mazin and directed by Johan Renck, with Sister Pictures and the Mighty Mint producing it with Carolyn Strauss. Jane Featherstone and Craig Mazin can be seen as the executive producers. The filming is ongoing in Lithuania and the show will air on HBO in the US, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK and Ireland, and Sky Atlantic in Italy, Germany and Austria.

Nagaitis will once again appear alongside Jared Harris, the previous appearance being in few of the AMC series, The Terror as Cornelius Hickey, and Emily Watson and Stellan Skarsgård.

The ten-episode, The Terror is based on the 2007 novel by Dan Simmons, which premiered in April, and was written by David Kajganich when a royal naval expedition crew searching for the north-west passage is attacked by a mysterious predator that stalks the ships and their crew in a suspenseful and desperate game of survival.

Nagaitis, earlier in January took on the role of conductor Jimmy in Jaume Collette-Serra’s thriller The Commuter with Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga. His other credits include Suffragette, ’71 and The Inbetweeners 2 and television productions Sally Wainwright’s To Walk Invisible, Jimmy McGovern’s Banished and the BAFTA award winning Happy Valley.

Chernobyl is the first production under HBO and Sky’s drama partnership.