Tencent Games’ ‘Arena of Valor’ now available on Google Play and App Store in India

One of the most popular MOBAs (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) ‘Arena of Valor’ by Tencent Games, the world’s largest gaming company, is now available on both Android and iOS platforms. Arena of Valor is a multiplayer online battle arena, a video game subgenre that has boomed in popularity due to the industry’s growing esports scene. Ranked as the the number one game in Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam for three consecutive months, Arena of Valor has released in more than 30 countries and now has more than 10M Daily Active Users.

Arena of Valor released on Google Play Store India on 1 March, 2018 . The demand for games in India is on an upward curve and Tencent has started India operations.”India has a big part to play in the future of esports, given the demographic advantage the country holds. Arena of Valor has taken the Indian mobile gaming scene by storm with player community pages set up specifically for Indian players. The customised package size suits all types of smartphones and creates the perfect MOBA experience on the mobile platform. In order to improve the user experience Tencent Games has placed the game servers in India. Given the increasing popularity of the game, we’re looking to conduct local esports tournaments for Arena of Valor in India.” said AoV India general manager Aneesh Aravind.



Since launching in China in 2015, the game has experienced immense growth. Arena of Valor now boasts more than 200 million monthly active players, making it one of the most popular mobile games in the world.

Each game is a five-on-five battle, where players team up to control fantastical heroes and carve their way through jungles, lanes, and towers, draw first blood and destroy the enemy Core. Players can now create and command the most dominating team the MOBA world has ever seen with a roster of over 40 fearless heroes including a variety of tanks, mages, warriors, marksmen, and more.