Tempo Storm raises $3.3 million from Galaxy Interactive

Tempo Storm has announced that it has raised $3.3 million in funding to push further into interactive, immersive media, as well as game design, transforming Tempo Storm into something unlike anything else in esports-or in video games as a whole.The first round of series A funding was led by Technology investor Galaxy Interactive.

Tempo Storm confirmed that the money raised will be used to propel the company beyond esports and launching the game will be their first step towards that plan. Further, the organization also plans on building a Game Changers franchise, an all-live travel show which will be live-streamed across different platforms.

Sam Englebardt, head of Galaxy Interactive said, “What impressed us most about Tempo Storm is their vision beyond the traditional esports organization. Starting with the company’s founder and CEO, Andrey Yanyuk, this group is truly innovating in areas such as interactive productions and game development. Sure, they are successful esports competitors, but they are so much more, and it was an easy decision to invest in them.”

Further, Tempo Storm founder and CEO Andrey “Reynad” Yanyuk added, “While Tempo is well-known in the competitive gaming world, we’ve always operated more as a media company than a sports team. We believe that interactivity is the future of entertainment, and we’re incredibly grateful to be working with investors who share that vision. Our upcoming game and audience-driven shows are blazing the trail in the world of interactive media, and it’s exciting to see that future being realized.”

Tempo Storm’s first game, The Bazaar, will be a deck-building card game. The organization is also working on Game Changers, a livestreamed travel show where viewers influence what happens on the screen.