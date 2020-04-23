Telangana IT minister KTR urges industries to refrain from job cuts and terminations amid Covid19 shutdown

Branded as the most AVGC-friendly destination in the country, Telangana has been at the forefront of dishing out policies in favour of gaming, media and entertainment industry.

In order to provide fillip to the ecosystem, the Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) had also announced at the inauguration of Indiajoy 2019 – the initiative of building the IMAGE Tower (the Innovation in Multimedia, Animation, Gaming and Entertainment) that was touted to spread across 16 lakh square feet space and entail a total investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

Recently KTR also became the first minister in the country to issue a written statement in support of the industry in the wake of MHA guidelines amid coronavirus shutdown,

The city of Hyderabad is also home to some of the top-notch production companies, animation studios and VFX outfits. Makuta, Firefly Studio, Green Gold Animation are some of the many names including Ramoji Film City.

Being one of the gaming hubs, Hyderabad had also launched a four-day program Games for Good: Designing Games with a social impact at T-Hub in the association of the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad and the Indo-American Centre (IAC) earlier in the year.

We hope other states in India take a leaf out of it and support the workforce that has built the AVGC ecosystem over the years.