TEGC is set to complete half a decade in 2018

The esports ecosystem in the country has been building up in quite a steady pace. With new players coming in and more indigenous brands and organisations taking leaps of faith into the realm of esports, the scene in the country is looking to be promising in the coming years.

While there are multiple tournaments and initiatives already announced and many scheduled to be revealed soon, not even a decade back there were only a handful of esports tournaments in the country. One of those events has managed to find its place as one of the most sought after esports events in the country, still.

Organised by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TIATRA), Taiwan Excellence Gaming cup has been around for four years and is bracing for its fifth edition. Apart from the esports tournament, the organisation has also been taking part in various other events in and around the space of technology.



In a conversation with the team, they revealed that they have, for the second consecutive year, contributed to the Government of India’s ‘Smart Cities’ initiative by participating in the third Smart Cities India 2017 Expo. Apart from that, the organisation has also reportedly participated in Machine Tools Expo, SMART ASIA and several more.

With the main focus seemingly on high end technology, the interest in gaming stems of the same. Evidently, all the tournament venues of Taiwan Excellence are generally embellished with products from the leading hardware brands in the gaming sphere. Taking this further, the TE Gaming Rig was revealed in Mumbai the previous year which travelled through the country for 100 days showcasing gaming gears, peripherals and more.

Taiwan Excellence had recently associated with Amity University for their Youth Fest where they showcased products from similar brands in the gaming space. Will this imply that the organisation is keen on bringing similar gaming tournaments like its known property to colleges and institutions? No word on that yet, though.

The gaming rig is likely to be a part of the tournament again and this time and as 2018 will mark the completion of five years for Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup, what can we expect?

Being synonymous all things tech, we hope to see some additional innovations on the tournament completing half a decade in the Indian circuit and strengthen it’s presence as one of the noted esports events of the country.