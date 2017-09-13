“Team India” finalised for the 9th Esports World Championship at Busan, Korea.

Esports Federation of India (ESFI), earlier on 18 August had announced the registrations for the India qualifiers National eSports Championship (NeSC) – 2017 for the ninth Esports World Championship organised by International eSports Federation (IeSF) at Busan, Korea in the month of November this year.

NeSC-Tekken Qualifiers were held at BattleGround Esports Cafe in Delhi on 10 September. It was a power packed show where 60 top Tekken-ers from all over India came and battled it out. After some intense matches between the athletes, Loveneet Dogra emerged as the winner, followed by Abhinav Tejan and Gurneet Singh taking the third place.

Loveneet and Abhinav have been dominating the Fighting Games scene in India for quite a long time along with Simran. Abhinav had been part of Team India for the sixth Esports World Championship 2014 held at Baku. Loveneet has also participated in many international championships. Gurneet was the underdog and yet gave all the top players a tough fight to take the third position.



NeSC-LOL (League of Legends) qualifiers had top teams and players registered including teams like Tyranny, C4Gaming, Dominance, Frost Academy. Overall there were approximately 50 players who had registered and eight teams finally played the online qualifiers on 2 and 3 September. These qualifiers also had GirlaxyIN, which is an all Female Team and was placed third in the NeSC, with Frost Academy taking the second place and the winners were Team Tyranny which consisted of the country’s better League of Legends players, Siddharth Ranjan, Samarth Trivedi, Abhishek Sharma, Aly Hajiani, Steve D’Souza, Pankaj Upadhyay.

Five players from Team Tyranny and Abhinav Tejan (as Loveneet will not be able to go) will be part of the “Team India” contingent for the ninth Esports World Championship to be held at Busan, Korea from 8 to 12 November, 2017.

These matches were streamed live on ESFI YouTube Gaming and FB Live.