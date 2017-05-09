Team Entertainment appointed as exclusive sales agency for “Coconut The Little Dragon” in Italy

Team Entertainment has signed for the kids’ brand ‘Coconut The Little Dragon.’ The expert in managing international brands like Calimero, Grisù, Spike Team or Pac-Man, will represent the season one and two of the TV-series as well as the licensing programme of the orange dragon exclusively in Italy.

Based on the popular book series by German author Ingo Siegner, the adventures of “Coconut The Little Dragon“ is a global hit (books published in more than 22 countries, hundreds of licensed products). With top market shares, the CGI TV-series continues the success of Coconut’s first feature film (more than one million viewers in the German-speaking territories) – both productions of family entertainment specialist Caligari Film.

The German market leader in animation is currently working on the second Coconut feature film as well as on the season two of the TV-series and is also producing the first feature film of famous kids’ brand Capt’n Sharky (release in 2018).