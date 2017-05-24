Tata Elxsi delivers 155 VFX shots for Rahul Bose’s ‘Poorna’

Tata Elxsi, India’s leading design company has collaborated with filmmaker Rahul Bose, to provide VFX for Poorna – a biographical adventure film based on Poorna Malavath, the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest at the age of 13 years and 11 months.

Tata Elxsi, VFX supervisor, Dinesh Kumar says, “It was tough to depict the vastness of Mount Everest. By using technology to perfection, Tata Elxsi’s VFX team broke the creative boundaries and recreated the Mount Everest for many scenes in the movie to the director’s satisfaction. We are honoured that a film such as Poorna is part of our VFX portfolio. Tata Elxsi’s team of experts delivered close to 155 shots in a short span of three months and successfully helped to bring the director’s imagination on screen.”

Tata Elxsi worked closely along with the Poorna team to bring their creative visualisation and expectations to life. Be it capturing the snowflakes moving on screen, depicting the turbulence and enhancement of snow or capturing the vastness and breadth of the Mount Everest, every detail was captured intricately to make the shots look realistic.

Poorna, director and producer, Rahul Bose says, “The greatest technical challenge in making Poorna was the VFX. If the VFX wasn’t world class we knew the film would suffer immeasurably. The team at Tata Elxsi has worked closely with us to deliver every discussed detail with great quality and precision, and I am glad that this collaboration resulted in seeing my imagination translate successfully into film. We look forward to working with Tata Elxsi on future projects.”