Tanhaji Special | Decoding the VFX imagery

With unceasing buzz and praise being showered on the visual effects imagery of Tanhaji, we spoke to film’s visual effects supervisor Prasad Sutar and other artists to know about how some of the film’s most VFX-rich were created and how did this project come about.

Tanjhaji has emerged as one of the most top-notch VFX imagery in the history of Indian Cinema. The film, starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan is a visual effects triumph that weaves the story of the unsung warrior Tanaji Malusare to life.

The four-year process of filmmaking and visual effects involved a raft of challenges, but also the process of pre-visualising the entire film, shot for shot, ahead of time and the visual effects and CGI elements are worth taking a look at.

Watch VFX veteran Prasad Sutar speak candidly about the VFX process of the much-acclaimed movie.