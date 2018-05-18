Taiwan Excellence’s first India edition, Taiwan Expo 2018 is all about tech extravaganza

Taiwan Expo 2018, that has been declared open by Taiwan Excellence at the Taiwan Excellence pavilion, treated the visitors with a spectrum of hi-tech gadgets. Coming to India for the first time, Taiwan Expo 2018 attracted a large number of visitors on its opening day. The three day event will serve as an important platform to bring together Taiwanese and Indian businesses to explore growth opportunities together.

The Taiwan Excellence pavilion showcased a range of products such as IoT solutions, healthcare equipments, lifestyle enhancement appliances, ICT and office equipment, and entertainment products. The pavilion became the centre of attraction of the expo after the opening ceremony. Visitors got a glimpse of various Taiwanese brands that displayed cutting edge, award-winning products using state-of-the-art technology.

Some innovative products were unveiled for the first time, underscoring the commitment made by Taiwan Excellence to align with India’s digital mission. The featured brands included MSI, one of the dominant names of the gaming industry; ASUS, a household name in India with its high-quality laptops and smartphones; Gigabyte, that holds a global market for motherboards, graphic cards and computer notebooks; and Thermaltake with its TteSports and LUXA2 lines of merchandise. Other brands included D-Link, Edimax, Acer, Adata, Tokuyo, Aver and Advantech. Among the new brands were Walrus Pumps, QNAP, Moxa, XTGL and Apex.

Addressing media persons on the inaugural ceremony, TAITRA executive director Raymond Chen commented, “This is the first time that Taiwan Expo is being held in India. We at Taiwan Excellence have always put our best foot forward to support the Government of India in various path-breaking initiatives like Make in India, Digital India and Skill India. By participating in the India edition of Taiwan Expo, we are trying to bring about a synergy between Taiwanese and Indian companies. We will network with other stakeholders and explore ways of collaborating with them through the expo.”

Considered to be a major facilitator in developing Taiwan’s bilateral trade relations with its neighboring countries, Taiwan Expo was conceived as a result of the implementation of Taiwan’s new Southbound Policy to create mutually beneficial partnerships with its southern neighbors. Besides showcasing Taiwanese products and services, the expo serves as a platform for Taiwanese and Indian companies to further their cooperation. The pavilion has been popular with the visitors as it seeks the country’s culture of technological innovation and cutting edge design. It also provides an appropriate platform to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations. This year, its pivotal role in enhancing Taiwan’s business relations with its neighbours will also be experienced in India.

Taiwan Expo is being held from 17 to 19 May at Pragati Maidan Hall.