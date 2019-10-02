SYBO Games’ introduces Subway Surfers Airtime a franchise extension on Snap Games

SYBO Games announced the launch of Subway Surfers Airtime, the first franchise extension of the world’s most downloaded endless runner mobile game, exclusively on Snap Games, Snapchat’s real-time multiplayer gaming platform. Subway Surfers Airtime begins rolling out to Snapchatters around the world today.

Designed exclusively for Snap Games, Subway Surfers Airtime is a side-scrolling multiplayer racing game that lets up to ten players surf, slide, grind and glide across a slick 2D cityscape, all in a bid to reach the checkered finish line first. Players can jump into a race instantly with ‘quick play’ mode or compete in the ‘challenge friends’ option. Players collect coins with big air, perfect landings, rail grinds and top poll positions, and can unlock up to 14 Subway Surfer characters in a charming new mini-figure style. Subway Surfers Airtime is among the first games available on the Snap Games platform, and lets Snapchatters play with friends in real-time. In Snapchat, just open a Chat or Group Chat with friends, and tap the rocket icon in the Chat Bar to launch Snap Games.

“We’re thrilled to expand the Subway Surfers franchise and partner with Snap Games on this exclusive release,” said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, SYBO Games CEO. “It’s a win-win to work with a like-minded company that is committed to fun and offer our fans on Snapchat an opportunity to extend the SubSurf lifestyle.”

“Snap Games is mobile games made for friends, so it’s exciting that SYBO has developed its first franchise extension of Subway Surfers for our platform. We can’t wait to see how our community embraces this new way to connect and play with their friends through the familiar world of Subway Surfers,” said Snap Games head Will Wu.

Created by the Danish gaming companies SYBO and Kiloo, Subway Surfers has more than 2.5 billion downloads to date. Subway Surfers pays tribute to world cultures and diversity, as players explore famous cityscapes, sports parks and museums, as well as each locale’s distinct urban vibe.

Designed for synchronous, high-fidelity multiplayer gameplay between friends, Snap Games is built on the powerful PlayCanvas game engine. The platform, which launched in April, features a curated selection of original and third-party titles.

A leader in the industry, SYBO recently announced its participation in the Play for the Planet initiative – 21 companies representing 970 million gamers globally who have pledged to actively use their platforms to inform, nudge and take meaningful action in the fight against climate change. With 100 million active users per month, the gaming sensation Subway Surfers represents a substantial portion of the alliance’s overall platform.

The SUBSURF® consumer brand extends the Subway Surfers lifestyle, offering a variety of consumer products from toys, apparel, accessories, hometex and more, arriving on shelves in 2020.