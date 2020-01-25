‘Super V’ season one finale episode to air/stream on 26 Jan

After 11 fun-filled episodes, Super V season one is all set for a thrilling finale. The teenage superhero prepares for a final face-off with the super-villain Naavar while also keeping India’s hopes of winning the Junior World Cup alive.

Super V has consistently featured in the top ten shows in the kids’ category in the age group of two to 14 years. Season one of the animated show has amassed a whopping 150 million viewers for the first 10 episodes prior to the season finale.

Super V features a 15-year old aspiring cricketer inspired by Indian captain Virat Kohli’s teenage years. A 15-year old Virat discovers he has superpowers and assumes the responsibility of fighting the looming threat of the supervillain Naavar, who wants to destroy the world. While overpowering villains, Virat must also deal with issues that an ordinary teenager faces.

Virat’s journey in Super V is inspired by real-life incidents from the cricketer’s life. Virat Kohli himself makes an appearance in every episode to underline what he thinks the life-lesson in that episode is. His appearance as a ‘sutradhaar’ in Super V is aimed at connecting Virat with young viewers across the country and guiding them in their own personal journeys.

The 12-part series premiered on Virat Kohli’s birthday, 5 November, and was broadcasted in 70+ countries across five continents via the Star network and Hotstar.

Commissioned in 2017, Super V has been produced as a collaboration between Star India, Cornerstone Animation and Baweja Movies. The series finale will be aired on 26 January 2020, Republic Day at 9 am on Star Plus, Star Sports, Marvel HQ and the Disney Channel as well as being streamed on Hotstar.