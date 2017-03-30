‘Super Bheem’ is now a weekly show on Pogo, first episode to air on 2 April

After the success of the television films on Super Bheem, Green Gold Animation and Pogo are gearing up to present Super Bheem in a weekly episodic format every Sunday, starting 2 April 2017. The makers of Chhota Bheem, Green Gold Animation have come up with an upscale 3D off-shoot avatar to their star character Chhota Bheem titled as Super Bheem. It shows Bheem and his friends in a freshly churned 3D animation format, now as a weekly TV series on the titular character- Super Bheem.

The title of the first episode will be ‘Grah Sona’, where Super Bheem and his gang save the Grah Sona planet from evil Chumbak Dada. Chumbak Dada is after the planet’s gold and he is controlling all the golids, including King Goliad with his golden robots and making them dig up gold nuggets, which he plans to carry in his rocket. The duration of each episode will be eleven minutes. The weekly episodes will showcase a new story line, well balanced with repeats.



The character Super Bheem was launched on 1 May on Bheem’s birthday through a special promotional song where Bheem is seen in a new get up, flaunting breeches and a belted cape of maroon and saffron colour scheme, singing along with his friends in Dholakpur and cutting his birthday cake.

Talking about the format, Green Gold Animation founder and the creator of Chhota Bheem, Rajiv Chilaka stated, “We are thrilled to take Super Bheem ahead on Pogo on a weekly basis now. The success of Super Bheem TV movies gave us the impetus to expand the content and serve our young audiences much more frequently. Super Bheem is an offshoot of our star character Chhota Bheem, hence there has been raised expectation right at the outset. Green Gold Animation is committed to providing innovative and holistic entertainment content, hence expansion of Super Bheem is an effort in the same direction.”

So hold on your breath to see how Super Bheem and his gang sweep you off your feet, this Sunday, 2 April 2017.