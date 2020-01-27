Studio100 names Vanessa Windhager as Global Distribution sales executive

Studio 100 Media has announced the appointment of Vanessa Windhager as its Global Distribution sales executive. She’ll be reporting to Studio100 Global Distribution head Dorian Bühr.

Joining the international sales department with immediate effect, Windhager will be responsible for all global distribution activities for the company in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

With extensive experience in the TV industry and content sales, Windhager has over the past seven years worked for NBC Universal International Television Distribution, most recently as sales manager Liaison. There, she was in charge of distribution in Switzerland, as well as managing various product categories in Germany and Austria. Prior to this, Windhager helped open and establish CBS Studios International’s first office in Germany.

Commenting on Windhager’s appointment, Bühr said, “We are delighted to have Vanessa on board. With her long-term experience in the industry, she is a great addition to our team for the important markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.”