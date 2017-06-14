Studio 100 Media signs agreement with HSCC, Israel for CGI series’ ‘Heidi’ and ‘Zeke’s Pad’

Studio 100 Media, the media sales division of Studio 100 concluded a deal with HSCC – Slutsky Communications at this year’s MIPTV. The company secured the TV and VOD rights for Studio 100’s CGI classic Heidi and the cool toon-shaded-animation show Zeke’s Pad for Israel. Both series will be aired as an Israeli Premiere on children’s channel Yes Kidz. The agreement was signed at Munich on 13 June, 2017.

Yes Kidz is the new Children’s channel on DBS (the Israeli satellite platform) having launched beginning of 2017 and targeting kids from six to 14. The programming of the channel includes both local productions and acquisition of international animation and live action.

Studio 100 Media head of global distribution Martin Krieger commented, “We are delighted about this first collaboration with HSCC bringing two of our shows to Yes Kidz. It is always great joining forces with a new partner and we hope that this is only the first of many co-operations with HSCC.”

Studio 100 Media is an international production and distribution company within the children’s and family entertainment sector. Based in Munich, Germany, the company is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Belgian firm Studio 100.

In February 2017, the Studio 100 Group acquired the majority interest in m4e AG which is a leader in creation, production, distribution and marketing of animated and live action programming. They have created recognisable brands such as Lizzie McGuire, Mia and me, Tip the Mouse, Wissper, Miffy, Rainbow Fish and Conni.