Studio 100 Film releases ‘Maya The Bee – The Honey Games’ teaser

Just in time for the Marché du Film, Studio 100 Film presents a brand-new teaser trailer for the forthcoming movie Maya the Bee – The Honey Games. Audiences will meet the two scatter-brained army ants Arnie and Barney again, and they promise lots of fresh and funny adventures with the famous bee Maya and her friends. Munich-based Studio 100 Film is the international sales agency for the worldwide rights. The second theatrical adventure of Maya the Bee will be ready for delivery by December 2017.

Studio 100 Film concluded new agreements with Filmax, Russia and Garsu Pasaulio Irasai, Lithuania on the feature film about Maya and her friends.

“We are delighted to win Filmax and Garsu Pasaulio Irasai, two highly valued partners, for the new theatrical feature of our popular little bee. Maya’s second adventure will be presented to audiences in Russia and the CIS territories as well as in the Baltics – we are convinced that Maya’s new movie will entertain children and families there,” comments Studio 100 Film, director business operations, Thorsten Wegener.

Filmax acquired the theatrical, TV and home entertainment rights for Maya the Bee – The Honey Games for the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) territories and Garsu Pasaulio Irasai for Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Till date, the second Maya movie has been sold to 110 countries.

“After receiving a lot of smiles from little kids and having success with the first part of Maya the Bee 1 – First Flight we are happy to bring its second part full of friendship and heart-warming feelings to the Baltics,” says Garsu Pasaulio Irasai, managing director, Gitana Jurone.

Maya the Bee – The Honey Games is produced by Studio 100 Media, in co-production with Australian animation company Studio B Animation and in association with Flying Bark Productions.

The upcoming family motion picture Maya the Bee 2 – The Honey Games will explore another heart-warming story of Maya and her best, buggy meadow friends. When an overenthusiastic Maya accidentally embarrasses the Empress of Buzztropolis, she is forced to unite with a team of misfit bugs and compete in the Honey Games. For a chance to save her hive Maya will venture beyond the hive and meet new friends and opponents who will offer a great challenge. Fortunately, her best friend Willy, the loveable but clumsy ants Arnie and Barney and her trustworthy advisor, Flip the grasshopper will be by her side. Maya’s curiosity and charisma will engage and delight audiences as she has done so for many years.