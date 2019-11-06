Studio 100 Film and Kool Produktion announce voice cast for ‘Ella Bella Bingo’

Studio 100 Film and Kool Produktion AS announced an impressive voice cast for the upcoming theatrical feature Ella Bella Bingo. Leading the voice cast are Summer Fontana (The Originals, Dark Phoenix) as Ella Bella, Jack Fisher (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Legends of Tomorrow) as Henry.

Joining the duo are Benjamin Plessala (Shameless, Big Little Lies) as Johnny, as well as Tress MacNeille (Tiny Toon Adventures, The Simpsons), Richard Kind (Inside Out, Argo), Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy, Star Wars Rebels, IT, Moana) and Chris Sullivan (This is us, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). Jamie Thomason (The Spectacular Spider-Man, Young Justice) will serve as the voice director for Ella Bella Bingo.

Kool Produktion AS producer Frank Mosvold commented, “I am more than delighted that we have brought together such an internationally well-known and exceptionally talented cast. Ella Bella Bingo tells a heartwarming story about friendship. We have found the perfect voices to bring Ella Bella and her friends to life.”

‘Ella Bella Bingo’ tells a touching story about the fear of losing one’s best friend, a story we all can identify with. Ella Bella and Henry are best friends, but one day a new boy moves into the neighborhood and their friendship is challenged. In the tradition of Astrid Lindgren the film takes children seriously and sees the world through their eyes.

Studio 100 Film director operations Thorsten Wegener added, “We are very happy to represent this outstanding movie and look forward to the completed film this December. The talents that Frank Mosvold has gathered to create this movie are impressive and the result is spectacular – we are convinced it will win over audiences around the world.”

Ella Bella Bingo is a Scandinavian production by Kool Produktion AS together with Gimpville AS. The movie is currently in production and its delivery is planned for December 2019. Studio 100 Film acts as the international sales agent.