Latest Videos


April 10-2020
Street of Rage 4 is going to release this month

6:30 pm 10/04/2020 By AnimationXpress Team

Streets of Rage 4 has a got a release date now. As reported by The Mako Reactor, Nintendo eShop listings in UK, Europe and Australia peg the release date at  23 April 2020. Streets of Rage 4 will be playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The Switch version is priced at 24.99 Euros, which roughly translates to Rs. 2,076 but there is no word on the pricing of specifics of other console ones.

With Floyd Iraia, who is a cybernetic powerhouse brawler hopes are high as it has slower speeds than most but features far better connect with his moves.

Publisher Dotemu had also brandished how cooperative play will work with two players online and four players offline. The other four playable characters in Streets of Rage 4 include Axel Stone, Blaze Fielding, Cherry Hunter, and Adam Hunter.

The retro content looks and sounds nifty like in the trailer above with Koshiro music

  • Most Popular


  • Latest News

    • Copyright © 2020 AnimationXpress. All rights reserved.

    Subscribe to our newsletter to get updates on the Animation, VFX, Gaming & Comics sectors.