Street of Rage 4 is going to release this month

Streets of Rage 4 has a got a release date now. As reported by The Mako Reactor, Nintendo eShop listings in UK, Europe and Australia peg the release date at 23 April 2020. Streets of Rage 4 will be playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The Switch version is priced at 24.99 Euros, which roughly translates to Rs. 2,076 but there is no word on the pricing of specifics of other console ones.

With Floyd Iraia, who is a cybernetic powerhouse brawler hopes are high as it has slower speeds than most but features far better connect with his moves.

Publisher Dotemu had also brandished how cooperative play will work with two players online and four players offline. The other four playable characters in Streets of Rage 4 include Axel Stone, Blaze Fielding, Cherry Hunter, and Adam Hunter.