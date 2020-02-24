Streaming app, Quibi greenlights stop-motion animated series

Quibi greenlights Micro Mayhem, a stop-motion animated series from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and eOne. Created and executive produced by Eric Towner (Robot Chicken), Micro Mayhem is a series of over-the-top shorts where the cars are the characters. Executive producers for the series are Jon Favreau’s Golem Creations, Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Chris Waters.

“Quibi’s focus on micro storytelling provides the perfect platform for Micro Mayhem. We are excited to work with Eric and his team at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, to bring this wild ride to audiences one turn at a time,” added eOne senior vice president, new platforms and strategic partnerships, film and television Greg Clayman.

Inspired by the original Micro Mayhem viral short created by Towner and John Harvatine IV, the cars set the stage with an immense amount of attitude and personality in this dialogue-free grindhouse action series.

“Micro Mayhem brings to life the car chases I imagined as a kid, and combines my love of technology and stop-motion artistry,” said Towner. We’re thrilled to be teaming with Golem Creations to bring this dream project to life.”

The official synopsis reads as under:

Micro Mayhem is a series of over-the-top shorts that showcase a host of original iconic cars with as much personality as they have power. The series combines miniature filmmaking and stop-motion artistry in a wild (and comically violent) ride like no other!

Quibi launches on 6 April.