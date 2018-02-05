Star Wars release the first teaser of upcoming ‘Solo’; official trailer to drop tomorrow

Even as the fanfare around Star Wars: The Last Jedi continues to go strong, the fans of the epic franchise were served a few more bread crumbs to broth as the makers have released the first teaser of its upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Based on the cult figure of Star Wars saga Han Solo, it is the second in the anthology series of the franchise that began with Rogue One in 2016, and stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young smuggler who’d later become the chieftain of Millenium Falcon.

The latest in the space Western series film chronicles the adventures of Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca before the events of the 1977 film, Star Wars. And the 30-second clip launched gives a small glimpse of what’s in store.

Like any other Star Wars movie of the recent times, the visual effects looks top notch as the movie promises another VFX extravaganza. Industrial Light and Magic is once again the helmer for the same.

But stay tuned, as the official trailer of the movie drops tomorrow!

Produced by Lucasfilm, Solo: A Star Wars Story rolls into cinemas on 25 May 2018.