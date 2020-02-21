‘Star Wars’ is now streaming towards its finale with ‘The Clone Wars’

Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns for what’s being called as its seventh and final season, adding further ammunition to a new quadrant of the studio’s universe on the streaming service Disney+.

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm, Star Wars: The Clone Wars was cancelled, with Star Wars Rebels succeeding it on Disney XD. The remaining completed episodes of The Clone Wars eventually made their way to Netflix as the sixth season, where they stayed until the launch of Disney+.

A few completed story arcs were released in another forms, such as the Star Wars: Darth Maul — Son of Dathomir comic miniseries and the Dark Disciple novel by Christie Golden.

Clone Wars is known to be the last Star Wars project on which George Lucas was a producer, and its chief creative steward has been Dave Filoni, who teamed with Jon Favreau on The Mandalorian. Filoni has also overseen other animated additions to the galaxy, including Star Wars Rebels.

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan and Sam Witwer as Maul.