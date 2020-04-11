Star India postpones Disney HD launch

Star India has deferred the launch of five channels, including Disney Channel HD till further intimation. The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant impact on TV broadcast business is believed to have forced Star to put the launch of these channels in abeyance.

The channels including Disney Channel HD, Vijay Music, Star Sports 3 HD, Star Gold 2 HD, Star Movies Select were announced in January’s RIO. Disney Channel HD was scheduled for launch on 1 March, while other channels were to launch on 1 February.

“This is to inform all distributor of television channels (“DPOs) that the launch of the following five (5) channels have been deferred till further intimation by Star,” it said in a notice.

In a separate order issued on Monday, Star India announced that it is extending the subscription license agreement of those DPOs whose arrangement expired on 31 March to 30 April. The company said that the extension would also be applicable to those DPOs yet to sign a new subscription agreement to April 30. Star India said that the extension is being provided as an “interim measure.”

Disney Channel HD will be the second HD channel in Star’s kids bouquet. The broadcaster owns and operates a pre-school channel Baby TV HD. Disney Channel HD will be the third kids HD channel after Nick HD+ and Cartoon Network HD+.