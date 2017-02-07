Stan will be the streaming destination for Cartoon Network content in Australia

Stan will become the Australian streaming home for content from the popular children’s channel Cartoon Network, after entering into a new partnership with Turner.

Cartoon Network is the most popular kids channel in the Asia-Pacific region, and Stan subscribers will now have access to its huge range of series, with entire franchises of Cartoon Network shows added to Stan’s catalogue.

The partnership between these two entertainment brands will also see the premiere of the eighth and final season of pop-culture hit, Regular Show, first and exclusively in Australia this April on Stan – and that might just be the beginning. New seasons of Adventure Time and The Powerpuff Girls will premiere at the same time as they air on Cartoon Network.

“As the leading local streaming service, Stan is the perfect partner for Cartoon Network to showcase our amazing line-up of content. From Regular Show to Adventure Time, The Powerpuff Girls to Steven Universe, the arrangement further expands the reach of our uniquely entertaining children’s series across Australia,” said Turner Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Territories, general manager, Robi Stanton.

“This is great news for Stan families,” added Stan, chief content officer, Nick Forward. “Stan is committed to delivering great value and great entertainment for Australian kids and families, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to be the Australian streaming home of Cartoon Network content. We can’t wait for our customers to be the first in Australia to see the new season of Regular Show.”

The partnership also provides Stan with the exclusive SVOD rights to other key Cartoon Network animated series including iconic titles Adventure Time, Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears and Steven Universe.