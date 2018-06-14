Stan Lee and Mark Hamill teaming up for Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest’

Mark Hamill and Stan Lee have come together to join the cast of the forthcoming Marvel TV series, Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, to be aired on Disney XD this fall, as the next instalment of the channel’s animated Avengers series. Both of them will feature in voice acting roles.

The series will find the Star Wars icon play a Hydra scientist, Arnim Zola who has been described as being armed “with a technological body, [which] has been implanted into this robot-like exoskeleton”. The show will also mark Hamill’s latest take on the character, having previously played him in multiple Marvel animated TV series and games including- Ultimate Spider-Man, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Lego Marvel’s Avengers video game.

Hamill hinted about his role in the show by saying: “He’s a time-traveller who has been locked in a 70-year battle with Captain America. I’m excited because Black Panther is coming into the storyline.”

Lee will also voice a character in Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, and he quipped about the experience of working with Hamill as “terrible”. He mentioned: “Because when I hear him read the lines, when I hear how talented he is, how he can do another dialect and become another person, it’s fantastic. I read lines beautifully, but only as myself. I mean, if I had to be Baron Zemo, I wouldn’t know how to do it, but he becomes Baron Zemo.”

