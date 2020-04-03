SRK’s redchillies.vfx completes 14 years, announces help in the fight against coronavirus

Shah Rukh Khan and his companies – Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX – are doing their bit in the fight against the Covid-19.

Shah Rukh Khan recently released a statement in regards to how his companies are helping the government in efforts to combat the pandemic. His companies – Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX – are contributing to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his largesse and help in these dire times in a tweet to which he replied that he is always available for support.

सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir. https://t.co/PoL7mLtlKa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

In a tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u… to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”



“Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the chief ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other states and union territories’ leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities – Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi – with the realisation that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward,” he said in a statement.

“At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, there can only be one true response: The expression of humanity itself. This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead. This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn’t really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another. There’s nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic, than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction. So, while we do whatever we can to support each other in our own small ways, the compassion we show to those who are likely to face the most brutal brunt of both, the pandemic and its economic consequences, will define us as a generation and as a nation,” he added.

Here are the organisations that Shah Rukh and his companies have contributed to:

PM-Cares fund: Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise co-owned by the actor has pledged an undisclosed amount to the PM-Cares fund.

Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund: Red Chillies Entertainment has contributed to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers: Kolkata Knight Riders & Meer Foundation will work with the West Bengal and the Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 PPE kits.

Ek Saath – The Earth foundation: Meer Foundation along with Ek Saath, will provide daily food rations to over 5,500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. A kitchen will also be set up to send out 2,000 freshly cooked meals every day to help households and hospitals.

Roti Foundation: Meer Foundation, in association with Roti Foundation, will feed the underprivileged and daily wage labourers affected by the coronavirus crisis. They will provide 3,00,000 meal kits with 10,000 people per day for at least a month.

Working People’s Charter: Meer Foundation will work with the organisation to provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2,500 daily wage workers who have been identified across Delhi.

Support for acid attack survivors: Meer Foundation will provide a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand and take care of their basic needs.