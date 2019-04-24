‘Spider-Man:Far From Home’ and Doritos team-up for upcoming release

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home , the next chapter of the Spider-Man : Homecoming series. Our friendly neighbourhood superhero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroes behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent.

“Both Spider-Man and Doritos are globally known and beloved brands. Doritos is the perfect partner for Peter Parker to take along on his first trip to Europe,” said Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group EVP of Brand Management and Global Partnerships Jeffrey Godsick.

True to the global setting of the film, the Doritos and Spider-Man collaboration will bring excitement to fans around the world. The fully integrated global Doritos promotional campaign will include on-pack design, in-store displays, TV creative, unique digital content and sweepstakes. Doritos packaging in markets across North America, Latin America, Egypt and Asia will feature exclusive images and thematic from the film, launching worldwide in early July.

“Sold in more than 40 countries, one of PepsiCo’s fastest growing brands and always in search of bold adventures, Doritos is thrilled to be a global promotional partner for Spider-Man: Far From Home,” said PepsiCo Global Foods senior director Asadullah Siddiqui.

In more than 20 countries including Australia, Mexico and Colombia, fans will be able to snack on unique limited-edition Spider-Man: Far From Home themed Doritos that is the hero’s signature colour – red. In North America, the Spidey-Sense Challenge will allow fans to participate in an online game where users playing as Spider-Man will run a series of web-shooter training courses in various cities featured in the Spider-Man: Far From Home film. As an added bonus, specially marked Doritos products in select markets will contain codes that can be entered for an opportunity to win unique superhero inspired prizes, including a grand prize European trip for two.