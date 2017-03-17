Spider-Man spin off movie featuring Venom to release in 2018

It was revealed back in 2014 that Sony Pictures was working on several Spider-Man spin off movies, some of which focused on the villains like Sinister Six and his super-foe, Venom. This was back when Sony was initially planning to collaborate with Marvel for the Spider-Man franchise.

Although, the Sinister Six based movie has been scrapped, Venom seems to have made it through the cycle. A stand-alone movie featuring Venom will be releasing on 5 October, 2018, according to Variety.

The character of Venom was primarily introduced in 1988 through the Amazing Spider-Man comics. Venom appeared to be a seemingly harmless suit worn by Spider-Man, however, it turned out to be an alien symbiote which attaches itself to the host. The creature has also hosted a few of Spider-Man’s (Peter Parker) enemies like Eddie Brock and Flash Thompson and Scorpion, Mac Gargan.



The last time Venom was seen on the big screen was in Spider-Man 3 of 2007, where Topher Grace donned the mantle of Eddie Brock.

What is to be seen is whether the movie will be taking place in the backdrop of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or will be made in tandem of Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Homecoming which is the next stand-alone movie for the wall-crawler will hit theatres on 7 July, 2017.