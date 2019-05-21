‘My11Circle’ brings in Sourav Ganguly as the brand ambassador

Dada of Indian Cricket, Sourav Ganguly has joined My11Circle, a fantasy cricket platform from Play Games 24×7 umbrella, as the brand ambassador for My11Circle. Committed to giving every cricket fan the best experience of fantasy cricket in India, My11Circle brings loads of fun and excitement to the table with Sourav Ganguly.

The big cricketing season coming up and the players will witness offerings from My11Circle featuring Sourav Ganguly at the core of its brand and product. According to the fantasy cricket platform, this introduction will bound to capture the attention of the millions of Indians, to whom cricket is a religion. Sourav Ganguly one of the great legends of the game with over 11,000 ODI runs to his merit and is till date one of the most successful Indian cricket captains.

Sourav Ganguly commented “I am very excited to be a part of this fun game, especially because it is about cricket. Makes me feel involved in the game. I think the players on My11Circle will also enjoy the game thoroughly. Waiting for lots of action and lots of fun with players from all over the country”

This unique fantasy cricket app gives every cricket fan the opportunity to put his knowledge to test. The players form their own teams and earn point’s basis performance of the selected team combination players with the maximum points win cash rewards. The thrill here is so much more with the upcoming campaign, as My11Circle celebrates this effort put in by each fan and is sure to strike a chord amongst all cricket fans this cricket season.

Play Games24x7 brand head Avik Das Kanungo quotes “We are very lucky to have Sourav as part of the My11Circle family. This game is about cricketing knowledge, passion and decision making. The app is looking at scaling up their presence with Sourav Ganguly who took Indian cricket to new heights. Every player on our app is like a cricket captain and picks his / her own cricket team and everyone knows that Sourav is the best when it comes to this. I am confident that our players will also look forward to this exciting journey with Sourav on My11Circle”

My11Circle business head Saroj Panigrahi quotes, “As a game of skill, My11Circle connects the cricket fan with a platform where they can exhibit their knowledge and expertise of the game. It is an opportunity for them to become a champion. Our campaign with Sourav Ganguly is true to our brand’s belief of not just celebrating the success of the matches but also about the fans, who together make cricket such an awesome game”.

My11Circle currently has international and domestic cricket matches to select from on their contest page. Players can select from practice or cash games post registration on the app which can be downloaded from the official website. The platform encourages fans to deeply engage with the sport thereby increasing participation.