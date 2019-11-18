Sony YAY! toons upped the weekend fun at The Krazy Kids Karnival, Mumbai

Sony YAY!, the kids entertainment channel by Sony Pictures Networks India has always been a destination of unlimited fun. The channel, which is home to some of the beloved characters like Honey Bunny, Guru Bhole and KickO Super Speedo among others, who have grown to earn a special place in the hearts of the viewer. To further cement this bond and spend time with their little fans, the adored feline duo Honey Bunny went to the city’s largest Kids’ event – Krazy Kids Karnival, held on 16 and 17 November at BKC, Mumbai.

The YAY toons left no stone unturned to engage, entertain each kid to make them feel loved and special. The channel had organised a host of fun games like ‘Spin the Wheel’ where with each spin, kids stood a chance to win a special YAY! gift and ‘Buzzer Game’ was an adventurous game.

Further adding to the fun and frenzy, YAY toon Kicko and Super Speedo made a special appearance for their fans on Sunday and owned the Krazy Kids Karnival stage. All of these activities created a lot of buzz on social media platforms and the YAY-toons also clicked selfies with their young fans. The channel had set-up a YAY-zone where kids and parents got a chance to get their hands on Sony YAY! branded merchandise.