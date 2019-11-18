Sony YAY! associated with Crossword Bookstores on children’s day

Kids broadcaster, Sony YAY! associated with Crossword Bookstores, to disrupt the regular routines of children and their families and brought them together for a day full of unlimited masti. The idea was to revive the innocent and euphoric yet simple delights of childhood in both kids and their parents through all the fun. Bringing this to life, the channel teamed up with the book-retail chain to curate a playful and fun bonding session.

On this occasion, the adorable feline duo Honey Bunny joined the parents and kids at Crossword Bookstore, Oberoi Mall to play various fun games where they competed against other teams to solve exciting puzzles and answer questions where their knowledge of their favourite YAY! toons was put to test.

Crossword Bookstores CEO Chiragh Oberoi said, “Along with the importance of academics, life values also go a long way in the overall development of a child and shaping their future. I am glad that we marked Children’s Day celebrations this year in Mumbai in association with Sony YAY! to provide an engaging experience to our young audience. At Crossword Bookstores, we envision to make learning an interesting experience with many such enriching experiences in the future.”

Honey Bunny also opened the dance floor for their young fans and matched steps with them. The fun day also created a lot of buzz on social media as the event saw the presence of leading mommy bloggers along with their kids to meet Honey Bunny.

The fun didn’t just end at Crossword Bookstores though as Sony YAY! brought in a day long movie marathon of popular Honey Bunny Ka Jholmaal movies, that was packed with doses of adventure, laughter, horror, comedy, action and excitement. The movies slated under the line-up were Honey Bunny in Crazy Family Adventure, Honey Bunny as Super team X reloaded, Honey Bunny Train Chase, Honey Bunny in Kung Fu Challenge and many more.

Commenting on this initiative, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre business head Leena Lele Dutta added, “Children’s Day is one special day of the year where not just the young ones, but even the young-at-heart celebrate the simple joys of childhood. What makes the day so special is that it transcends all age groups. On this day, Sony YAY! aims to reach out to kids and their parents and see them let go of all inhibitions and just enjoy being a kid. Through our initiative, the aim is to bring children and their parents together where they can rediscover their inner child, have fun and create memories for a lifetime.”

Honey Bunny also made a surprise visit to the hit Marathi comedy show Maharashtrachya Hasyayatra on Sony Marathi and took over the Children’s Day special episode and left the audience in splits with their comic timing and light hearted banter. They also got all to groove on their special dance moves on the sets and also extended the Children’s day celebration on the sets of popular Sony SAB TV show Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.