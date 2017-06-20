Sony Pictures VR launches ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ experience

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality announced Spider-Man: Homecoming VR, a new multi-platform promotional VR experience based on Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man: Homecoming, one of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer, which will be out on 7 July.

Guided by the helpful artificial intelligence unit built into the new Spider-Man suit, Spider-Man: Homecoming VR offers players the chance to suit up as Spider-Man, hone their web-shooting skills and sling high above New York City in pursuit of the Vulture. The VR experience will be available for free across all major VR platforms, including PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift starting 30 June, leading up to the 7 July theatrical release of the superhero film.

“Spider-Man is the most beloved superhero in the world, so we knew Spider-Man: Homecoming VR had to be something special. Fans can wear the suit, fire the new web shooters – THWIP! – and swing through the air in a faceoff with The Vulture. It’s every fan’s fantasy turned into virtual reality,” said Sony Pictures Virtual Reality senior vice president Jake Zim.

Leading up to its in-home release, fans can experience Spider-Man: Homecoming VR at special events and select movie theatres worldwide, starting this weekend at select Cinemark Theaters in the US and at the CineEurope tradeshow in Barcelona.

Spider-Man: Homecoming VR was produced by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and developed by the award-winning agency CreateVR, using industry-leading Dell Precision workstations powered by Intel.