Sony Pictures releases trailer of ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’

Sony Pictures made a sequel to last year’s hit family movie Peter Rabbit and has released a new trailer for the film, titled Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. A blend of live action and computer animation, Peter Rabbit is based on the stories written by Beatrix Potter, the character of Peter Rabbit first appeared in 1902.

The trailer opens with Thomas and Bea’s wedding ceremony, which includes Peter’s false daydream of learning that Thomas is his biological father. Following the nuptials, Peter and his owners return to their normal lives as Bea’s book about the rabbits takes off.

Directed by Will Gluck alongside Patrick Burleigh, the title character for the second installment is voiced by James Corden. Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie return to voice their rabbit characters from the original film, while David Oyelowo joins the voice cast.

Produced by Sony Pictures, Peter Rabbit was a successful attempt at bringing the world that Potter created to the screen. Now, in the second outing with Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, that world seems to be expanding.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway will be in theaters on 3 April 2020.