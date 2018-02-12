Sony Pictures release first official teaser of upcoming anti-hero film ‘Venom’

Sony Pictures have finally dropped the first look of the highly anticipated Venom starring Tom Hardy, though it doesn’t reveal the appearance of the titular anti-hero the fans are desperately clamouring to catch a glimpse of.

Running little over a minute and a half, the first official teaser of the October release probes Eddie Brock’s (Tom Hardy) back-story, before commingling with the symbiote that turns his world upside down. He’s seen gaining conscience in a hospital whereas a group of paramilitary faction examine a dark, inconspicuous place, with both episodes supposedly got to do something with the amorphous creature.

The clip also features various chase sequences involving Hardy and there’s also a blink-and-you-miss-it sight of the maligned symbiote that’s contained inside a cell, revealed to a group of scientists by Riz Ahmed’s character Carlton Drake, who’s apparently the antagonist in the film.

Whilst the teaser serves the anxious fans some meat to sink their teeth into, what remains under wraps is Hardy in the Venom avatar, which is arguably the primary thing they’re baying to see.

Perhaps the mystery keeps the excitement brimming until the next trailer does the rounds.

Produced by Colombia Pictures, Venom, based on Marvel Comics, is directed by Ruben Fleischer and spewed from 5 October 2018 onwards.