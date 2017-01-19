Sony Pictures Animation slate 2017-18 revealed; Patrick Stewart to voice ‘poop’ emoji

With the announcement of the most awaited movies of Sony Pictures Animation for the year 2017 followed the revelation of the voices behind the leading characters of The Emoji Movie; the recent one being of the stage, TV and film artist Patrick Stewart playing Poop Daddy – the poop emoji.

“We’re playing Poop very upper crust,” said director Anthony Leondis. “In our movie, he’s the one that makes the (poop) jokes and doesn’t know he’s doing it. And who better to play a posh and classy emoji than Sir Patrick Stewart?”

The Emoji Movie written by Eric Siegel, Anthony Leondis, Mike White and distributed by Columbia Pictures is slated to release on 4 August, 2017 and will also feature voices of T.J. Miller as Gene – an emoji who can show multiple expressions, Ilana Glazer as Jalibreaker- a codebreaker emoji, James Corden as Hi-Five and Maya Rudolph as Smiler. Besides these, Steven Wright, Rob Riggle, Jennifer Coolidge and Jake T. Austin have also lent their voices for the film.

The Emoji Movie follows Sony Pictures Animation’s Smurfs: The Lost Village which is expected to hit the theatres on 7 April, 2017. Based on the comic book creation by Peyo, directed by Kelly Asbury and written by Stacey Harman and Pamela Ribon, this fully computer-generated 3D animation adventure-comedy explores the life of the blue creatures and is not an addition to the plot lines of the first two movies in The Smurfs series.

The biggest announcement was undoubtedly the untitled animated movie Spider-Man which will release in 2018. Hotel Transylvania 3 (21 September, 2018) is also highly anticipated in the coming year.

This year however, The Star, centered on animals and expected to release on 10 November, 2017 grabs the limelight for its voice cast with Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Anthony Anderson, Gabriel Iglesias, Ving Rhames, Delilah Rene, Kris Kristofferson, Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Tracy Morgan and Christopher Plummer.