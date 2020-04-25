Sony delays two ‘Spider-Man’ films

Sony Pictures has delayed the release of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 movie and the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by four months. The sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home was scheduled to premiere on 16 July 2021. That date has now been moved to 5 November 2021. While, the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was originally slated to debut on 8 April 2022, which will now be released on 7 October 2022.

Marvel Studios first announced the original upcoming MCU release slate at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 last summer, but there have been quite a few additions and changes since then. Not only did Marvel change its entire MCU Phase 4 release slate to account for delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but new movies were added, including the Spider-Man: Far From Home followup. But Sony’s Uncharted live-action movie with Tom Holland will be released a little early now. It moves from 8 October 2021 up to 16 July 2021 — taking the original spot of the third Spider-Man: Homecoming movie.

Spider-Man 3 is moving to November 2021, which is the day Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is opening. This forces Marvel to move Doctor Strange and Thor sequels again.