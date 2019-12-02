‘Sonic X’now streaming on Netflix

Netflix users can now find online Sonic X, the popular animated series based on Sega’s mascot. Airing from 2003 to 2006, Sonic X received a heavy marketing push from Sega. Throughout its run, Sonic X received a comic series from Archie Comics based on the cartoon, a trading card game, Happy Meal toys and more.

Jason Griffith shared the news on Twitter stating: “It has come to my attention that Sonic X is now available on Netflix! Go forth and enjoy in this new month and old year.” Griffith portrayed Sonic both in the Sonic X animated series as well as multiple video games, including Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing and Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

In Sonic X, the titular star, his friends and Dr. Eggman all find themselves transported to Earth. The show included a number of Sonic’s supporting characters from across his many video game releases, including Big the Cat, Rouge and the Chaotix.

Produced in Japan as the first true Sonic anime, Sonic X followed the games more closely than other animated takes. The series might be a perfect thing to hook fans until the upcoming theatrical film which will be releasing in February. Sonic X is available to stream starting 1 December 2019, offering up 52 episodes for fans to enjoy.