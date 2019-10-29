Society of AVGC Institutions in Kerala (SAIK) launched on 28 October

Kerala now has its own Society of AVGC Institutions (SAIK), as the first ever association for AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) sector was launched yesterday.

The launch event of Society of AVGC Institutions in Kerala (SAIK) was held in Maurya Rajadhani, Trivandrum on 28 October -International Animation Day. Government of Kerala IT Secretary M Siva Sankar IAS initiated the launch of SAIK, whereas Technopark CEO Sasi PM released the logo and director Madhupal felicitated the gathering.

Speaking at the launch Sankar said, “Formation of SAIK is very significant as it is for the first time, organisations and institutions related to AVGC sector collaborate to promote and recognise the potential of the sector. The industry is one of a kind and undoubtedly have the advantage of being the market leaders by promoting Kerala as a region providing competent human resources. He added, the government will certainly facilitate SAIK to achieve the sectors deserved position in global map.”

SAIK is a not for profit organisation which is established with an objective of creating a business collective of small, medium and big sized studios engaged in AVGC across Kerala for all information and needs related to the sector. The society aims to accomplish Kerala as a powerhouse of AVGC sector and to promote Kerala AVGC as an important hub- destination in the global map.

“We believe SAIK is the need of the hour for the creative community in Kerala. We have always been proud that this state has produced some of the best techno-creative talents in the country, however there was no full-fledged organisation working towards nurturing these talents and studios to grow into their full potential. SAIK was formed with the purpose of bridging this gap and ensuring that Kerala-based studios and talents have a collective voice as well as access to resources and opportunities. We believe the efforts of SAIK along with the Kerala government’s support will also ensure that Kerala is recognised as a leading techno-creative hub on the global map,” commented SAIK president and Toonz Animation CEO Jayakumar P.