‘Smallfoot’ trailer: Swivets in the snow as yetis look out for tiny tootsies!

Those inhabiting in the most chilling, polar regions of the planet, beware! There’s an inconspicuous group of monstrous yetis lurking somewhere in the heavily snowclad mountains.
Warner Bros. Pictures today launched the official teaser of its upcoming animation flick Smallfoot, a story about a hideous-yet-adorable yeti called Migo, who believes in the existence of humans.
Referring to the same as “smallfoot”, Migo (voiced by Channing Tatum) is ready to go hell for leather in his pursuit of exploring the existence of sentient beings after an awkward encounter with a mountaineer. In the trailer, he could be seen convincing a flurry of yetis about his confrontation with a human being, subtly explaining his intimidating appearance before his counterpart flashes a boot that Migo snatched from the man he accidentally bumped into.
Also featuring the voices of Zendaya (Spiderman: Homecoming), James Corde, LeBron James, Gine Rodriguez, Danny DeVito and Yara Shahidi, Smallfoot chronicles Migo’s adventures of finding and subsequently being convinced that humans do exist.
A Warner Animation Group production, Smallfoot is written and directed by Karey Kirkpatrick, and is slated for 28 September 2018 release.