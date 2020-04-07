Silvergate Media’s ‘Octonauts’ signs new broadcast deals with Latin America and the Middle East

Silvergate Media’s (Silvergate) preschool animated series, Octonauts, is making an entry in new markets with recent broadcast deals that are introducing the show to audiences in Latin America and the Middle East for the first time.

In a deal brokered by Panaderia, Mexico’s TV Azteca has acquired the broadcast rights to Los Octonautas marking the property’s first major launch in the LatAm region, where the show debuted in October 2019 and is already demonstrating good ratings in its timeslot. Alongside TV Azteca and the show’s other LatAm broadcast platform, Netflix, the official Spanish language YouTube channel has seen rising audience figures. In Q4 2019, Mexico became the fourth highest rating global territory for Los Octonautas on its YouTube channel.

Silvergate EVP commercial Ron Allen said, “Mexico and the Middle East are key territories in our global brand strategy. We are delighted to be working with regional partners of this calibre to grow our fan base and we’re excited to be planning a wider brand launch for LatAm for 2021.”

Silvergate is also embarking on a new mission to bring Octonauts to audiences in the Middle East following a recent broadcast deal with Spacetoon, one of the family entertainment content providers in MENA. The agreement was brokered by 20too agency and saw the first episodes debut in prime-time slots from March 2020. Building on the property’s growing popularity, Silvergate is now readying the launch of the Octonauts live stage show which will premiere in the region with daily performances at Global Village Dubai, the world’s leading multicultural family attraction, welcoming more than seven million visitors every season.