Signature Entertainment now acquired by FFI Holdings PLC

FFI Holdings PLC, working in regards to the Film Finances of the entertainment industry for films, television, mini-series and streaming product, announced that it has acquired Signature Entertainment UK.

FFI Holdings PLC CEO Steven Ransohoff said, “We are delighted to bring Signature Entertainment under the FFI banner. We look forward to working with Marc Goldberg and his team as they expand their distribution business. Signature will afford us excellent opportunities to expand the reach of the rest of FFI’s platform into a new captive distribution channel.”

Founded in 2011, Signature has released over 600 titles and established itself as a distributor of diverse entertainment titles to a broader UK audience in cinemas and at home. The company has a huge industry experience and acts as an aggregator for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Sky along with other streaming services.

The procurement continues to expand FFI’s iconic platform which now incorporates completion contracts, entertainment risk insurance, a range of post-production services and world-wide distribution capabilities. Its current documentary Pandas which is collaboration between IMAX and Warner Brothers has now been launched in theatres in the US and is critically acclaimed.

Signature CEO Marc Goldberg said, “I and the whole Signature team are excited about joining the FFI family and the abundance of opportunities now open to further accelerate the growth of the company. We will continue to bring the best independent content to our partners whilst continuing to look at original opportunities and new ways of working in the ever-changing global marketplace”.

Signature’s recent releases include Beyond Skyline starring Frank Grillo and Iko Uwais, Jungle starring Daniel Radcliffe, and The Titan starring Sam Worthington, Taylor Schilling and Tom Wilkinson. Their upcoming theatricals include David Tennant’s Bad Samaritan, the comedy Ideal Home starring Steve Coogan and Paul Rudd, and Jon Hamm’s political thriller Beirut.